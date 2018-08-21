Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents

Three people have been electrocuted in three separate incidents in Sarlahi, Khotang and Bara districts. Arvani Shivika, One year son of Jumrani Shivika died when he touched the electric wire at his poultry farm in Kabilasi Municipality-9 Samapur. He apparently died in the farm as a result of faulty power lines.

In Majhuwagadhi Municipality-11, Rupakot of Diktel district, Purna Bahadur Gurung, 30, died while connecting the electricity.

Similarly, Golsana Khatun,15 received a shock from the water pump at Inarwa Panchayanpur of Kalaiya Municipality. She died on the way to National Medical College Birgunj. He was reportedly killed after stepping into a puddle next to an electricity pole. Police are investigating the accident.