Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents

Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents

Aug. 21, 2018, 4:29 p.m.

Three people have been electrocuted in three separate incidents in Sarlahi, Khotang and Bara districts. Arvani Shivika, One year son of Jumrani Shivika died when he touched the electric wire at his poultry farm in Kabilasi Municipality-9 Samapur. He apparently died in the farm as a result of faulty power lines.

In Majhuwagadhi Municipality-11, Rupakot of Diktel district, Purna Bahadur Gurung, 30, died while connecting the electricity.

Similarly, Golsana Khatun,15 received a shock from the water pump at Inarwa Panchayanpur of Kalaiya Municipality. She died on the way to National Medical College Birgunj. He was reportedly killed after stepping into a puddle next to an electricity pole. Police are investigating the accident.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British MG's GS And ZS Motors In Nepal
Aug 21, 2018
Three Die In Road Accidents
Aug 21, 2018
IGP Khanal Inaugurates Nepal Police Data Center
Aug 21, 2018
Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award
Aug 21, 2018
Nepalese Youth Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of UNRCPD In Kathmandu
Aug 20, 2018

More on News

Three Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
IGP Khanal Inaugurates Nepal Police Data Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Dad Charged With Killing Pregnant Wife And 2 girls By Agencies 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepalese Youth Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of UNRCPD In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 47 minutes ago
Basic Education Is A Priority For Australian’s Aid Program To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

British MG's GS And ZS Motors In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2018
Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2018
Virat Kohli Creates Captaincy Record In England With 23rd Test Century By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric Shortlisted For UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Award By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Apple’s Amsterdam Store Evacuated After IPad Battery Explodes By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Korean family reunions: Divided By War Meet In North Korea By Agencies Aug 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75