3 Die And 23 Injure In Road Accident In Dang and Bara

One died and 23 injured in a collision of two jeeps in Dang Tulsipur Sub-Municipality-4 Rakchya Chaur of Dang district. Radhika Kandel, 32, a resident of Shantinagar Rural Municipality 3 died on the way to hospital.

Out of 23, seven, who were seriously injured, were admitted to Kohalpur medical college. Other 6 were treated at City Hospital Tulsipur.

Ra 1 Kha 210 number jeep and Lu 1 Ja 1232 collided at Rakchya chaur. Drivers and vehicles are under police custody.

Similarly, Hari Kishore Gupta,40, a resident of Byas Village of Indian Tate of Bihar died when a bus he was travelling feel about 5 meter from the road in Khosapur of Dang-Tulsipur Sub-Municipality.

Police is searching the bus driver who flees from the accident site.

Twenty three years old Bhisham Chaudhary of Karaiyamai Rural Municiapality-5 died in Katghat of Jeetpur Simara Sub-Municipality on Wednesday. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Chaudhary died at the spot after Na 5 Kha truck hit him at the highway.

Driver and truck is now under police custody