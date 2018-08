Association of Former Carrier Ambassadors of Nepal (AFCAN) issued a letter requesting Minister of Home Affairs requesting him to take necessary step to uncover mysterious murder of former carrier ambassador Keshab Raj Jha.

Issued by the chairperson of AFCAN Pushkar Man Singh Rajbhandari, AFCAN also requested minister to take early initiative to arrest the murders who involved in the crime.

Late Jha, who served more than 30 years in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was also founding chair of AFCAN.