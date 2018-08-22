A Man Electrocuted In Jhapa Touching Electric Fence Lays To Stop Elephant

Two people have been electrocuted in two separate incidents in Doti and Jhapa Districts. Fifty-Seven year old Dilliram Gahatraj, a resident of Mechinagar Municipality died when he touched the electric fence used in his land to prevent the wild elephant. He apparently died in the field as a result of touching the charged power lines.

He left to his field to know about her wife who went to the field to collect grass.

Seventeen years old Ganga Kumari Pun of KI Singh Rural Municipality-5 was died by electrocuted. A resident of Jamalkatee, late Pun unknowingly touched electric wire erected above the tree.

Police is further investigating the events.