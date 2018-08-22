A Man Electrocuted In Jhapa Touching Electric Fence Lays To Stop Elephant

A Man Electrocuted In Jhapa Touching Electric Fence Lays To Stop Elephant

Aug. 22, 2018, 12:39 p.m.

Two people have been electrocuted in two separate incidents in Doti and Jhapa Districts. Fifty-Seven year old Dilliram Gahatraj, a resident of Mechinagar Municipality died when he touched the electric fence used in his land to prevent the wild elephant. He apparently died in the field as a result of touching the charged power lines.

He left to his field to know about her wife who went to the field to collect grass.

Seventeen years old Ganga Kumari Pun of KI Singh Rural Municipality-5 was died by electrocuted. A resident of Jamalkatee, late Pun unknowingly touched electric wire erected above the tree.

Police is further investigating the events.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rehabilitation of Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swaymabhu World Heritage Site Completes
Aug 22, 2018
AFCAN Calls For An Early Uncover of Jha’s Murder
Aug 22, 2018
Nepalese Muslims Celebrate Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad
Aug 22, 2018
Former Chief Editor of Gorkhapatra Ram Chandra Neupane Is No More
Aug 22, 2018
3 Die And 23 Injure In Road Accident In Dang and Bara
Aug 22, 2018

More on News

AFCAN Calls For An Early Uncover of Jha’s Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Nepalese Muslims Celebrate Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Former Chief Editor of Gorkhapatra Ram Chandra Neupane Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
3 Die And 23 Injure In Road Accident In Dang and Bara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Ireland And Nepal Share Many Common Interests: President of Ireland Dr. Higgins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Trishuli III B Will Complete Within Three Years: Gautam By News Desk Aug 22, 2018
Should Rising China-Nepal Military Ties Worry India? By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan Aug 22, 2018
Rehabilitation of Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swaymabhu World Heritage Site Completes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2018
England's Complacency And Poor Execution Brings India Roaring Back In Series By Agencies Aug 22, 2018
Lionel Messi's Argentina Career In Doubt After Interim Coach Lionel Scaloni Omission By Agencies Aug 22, 2018
British MG's GS And ZS Motors In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75