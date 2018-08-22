Nepalese Muslims Celebrate Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad

Aug. 22, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

As the Muslims all over the world, Nepalese Muslim community has also celebrated Bakra-Eid, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims, by exchanging greetings and offering prayers at mosques in different parts of Nepal.

Eid-Ul-Adha is the festival to mark the Sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham of Bible). It’s celebrated for 3 days, the 10,11 &12th day of 12th Month of Islamic Calendar (Dhul-Hajj, the month of pilgrimage ). The first day is more important though. Usually an animal is sacrificed by a family and its meat is divided into 3 parts. 1/3 for the family, 1/3 for relatives & neighbors, 1/3 the poor & destitute

Bakri-Eid is used by few communities for Eid-Ul-Adha interchangeably.The two festivals of Muslims is marked by remembrance of Allah (The only God) by offering a special prayer in congregation, apart from other celebrations and family gatherings.

It falls on the 70th day after Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims visited mosques and Madrasas and offered prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings. They also observed a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast). To celebrate the festival, Muslims sacrificed goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbors and the family.

Cows are popular animals of sacrifice in Arab World, apart from Camels & Sheep. However, Bakri Eid means in Indian Subcontinent is festival of Goat Sacrifice. Goat is the popular animal of sacrifice in the Indian Subcontinent.

bakar_eid_nepaljung-6.jpg

Bakri id.jpg

Photos Courtesy: Dessanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

