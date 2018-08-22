Trishuli III B Will Complete Within Three Years: Gautam

Aug. 22, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Managing director of Trishuli III B Mohan Prasad Gautam said that Trishuli III B will complete within three years. “We have already signed contract agreement with Chinese Company to build under Engineering, Procurement and Construction, (EPC),” said Gautam. This is a cascade project of Trishuli III A which is under construction.

The project will generate 296 million unit of electricity annually. It will generate 134.9 Unit of electricity in dry session.

Led by NABIL Bank, Hydropower Investment and Development Company Ltd and Nepal Bank agreed to invest 5.76 billion in 37 MW Upper Trishuli III B. On behalf of Promoter Trishuli Hydro power Company Managing Director Mohan Prasad Gautam and Co finance and Chief Executive Officer of NABIL Bank Anil Keshari Shah signed the loan agreement.

According to agreement NABIL will invest 2 billion, HIDCL 1.50 billion and Nepal Bank 1.10 Billion. The total cost of the project is estimated to be 8.22 billion including 780 million interests. Out of total investment, 30 percent is managed through equity of 2.46 billion.

NEA and Nepal Telecom and has 30 percent each share, 5 percent each for rural municipality and municipality of Rashuwa and Nuwakot, 5 percent to local financial institution of Rasuwa and Nuwakot, 10 percent to local and 15 percent share to NEA and Nepal Telecom’s employees.

Addressing the ceremony, NEA Managing Director Kul Man Ghishing said that the project will help to manage the power in Kathmandu Valley because the project is close to Kathmandu load center. He directed project management to complete the project as per schedule.

IMG_8342.jpg

News Desk

