Eight Injure In Police Firing In Kanchanpur

After turning the demonstration violence, local administration has imposed a curfew in Kanchanpur. With a demand to arrest genuine killer of 14 years old Nirmala Panta, who was raped and murdered two weeks ago, local people have holding demonstration in Kanchanpur.

The local population angered charging that Police arrested a fake criminal on the charges of rape and murder. Police shot fire to control the angry crowed today. Eight people were injured in police firing.

However, Kanchanpur Police dismissed the charges saying that they just ordered blank fire to disperse the crowd. The demonstration has scattered since last two days in all over the district.

Courtesy: Dinesh Thakulla from Kahnchanpur/ Deshsanchar