The Fourth BIMSTEC Summit To Begin On 30 August

The Fourth BIMSTEC Summit To Begin On 30 August

Aug. 23, 2018, 11:38 a.m.

The Fourth Summit meeting of the Heads of State/Government of Member States of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal on 30 and 31 August 2018. Nepal has assumed the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC after its Third Summit meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in March 2014.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government of Nepal, all Member States of BIMSTEC have confirmed their participation in the Fourth Summit and the meetings preceding it.

President of Nepal will meet leaders of BIMSTEC Member States and host a luncheon in their honor on 30 August.

Prime Minister will chair the Summit, which will review progress achieved so far in the areas of cooperation and provide guidance to the future work of the organization. Prime Minister of Nepal will host a dinner with cultural program in the same evening.

The leaders will witness the signing ceremony of the legal instrument of BIMSTEC and consider the draft Kathmandu Declaration of the Summit on 31 August.

Prior to the Summit, the Nineteenth Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) and the Sixteenth Ministerial Meeting of BIMSTEC will be held on 28th and 29th August respectively, in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

4 Die And 34 Injured In 4 Different Road Accidents
Aug 23, 2018
5 Persons Dies In Drowning
Aug 23, 2018
Rehabilitation of Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swaymabhu World Heritage Site Completes
Aug 22, 2018
AFCAN Calls For An Early Uncover of Jha’s Murder
Aug 22, 2018
Nepalese Muslims Celebrate Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad
Aug 22, 2018

More on News

Nepal To Chop Over 2.4 Million Green Trees In Bara To Construct International Airport By News Desk 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Eight Injure In Police Firing In Kanchanpur By News Desk 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
4 Die And 34 Injured In 4 Different Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
5 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
AFCAN Calls For An Early Uncover of Jha’s Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepalese Muslims Celebrate Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

The Price of Power: The Political Economy of Electricity Trade and Hydropower in Eastern South Asia By Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Sagar Prasai Aug 23, 2018
India Wants Bay Of Bengal To Be 'Common Security Space’ By Anirban Bhaumik Aug 23, 2018
Sleep Deprivation Can Make You More Lonely By Agencies Aug 23, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Move To Juventus Was ‘Destiny’ By Agencies Aug 23, 2018
United Nations Warns Of ‘Lost Generation’ Of Rohingya Children By Reuters Aug 23, 2018
La Liga players 'Outraged' Over Deal To Play Match In The United States By Agencies Aug 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75