The Fourth BIMSTEC Summit To Begin On 30 August

The Fourth Summit meeting of the Heads of State/Government of Member States of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal on 30 and 31 August 2018. Nepal has assumed the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC after its Third Summit meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in March 2014.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government of Nepal, all Member States of BIMSTEC have confirmed their participation in the Fourth Summit and the meetings preceding it.

President of Nepal will meet leaders of BIMSTEC Member States and host a luncheon in their honor on 30 August.

Prime Minister will chair the Summit, which will review progress achieved so far in the areas of cooperation and provide guidance to the future work of the organization. Prime Minister of Nepal will host a dinner with cultural program in the same evening.

The leaders will witness the signing ceremony of the legal instrument of BIMSTEC and consider the draft Kathmandu Declaration of the Summit on 31 August.

Prior to the Summit, the Nineteenth Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) and the Sixteenth Ministerial Meeting of BIMSTEC will be held on 28th and 29th August respectively, in Kathmandu.