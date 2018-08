One died and one injured in a Scooter accident. Scooter became out of control due to over speeding and hit an electricity pole at Bhadrakali road.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, scooter driver Sanjiv Lama, 26, a resident of Kavre Shekhar Aambote Rural Municipality-8 died. Pillion of the scooter Sanjib Tamang, 27, was seriously injured and admitted at Trauma Center for the treatment.