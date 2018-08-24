Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has condemned the police firing to peaceful agitators agitating against ineffectiveness of police to bring a culprit who raped and killed 13 years old Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur.

The party has expressed serious concerned on the rising incidents of rape and murders in the country and strongly demanded to bring the accused before the law giving optimum punishment for those involved in hideous crimes like those of Kanchanpur.

Our party believes that the government too has realized that it has lost credibility due to failure in bringing criminals under law.

According to a press release, the party expressed the solidarity with the family of late Panta and prays for early recovery of those innocent demonstrators injured in the firing.