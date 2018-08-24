Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident

Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident

Aug. 24, 2018, 2:45 p.m.

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has condemned the police firing to peaceful agitators agitating against ineffectiveness of police to bring a culprit who raped and killed 13 years old Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur.

The party has expressed serious concerned on the rising incidents of rape and murders in the country and strongly demanded to bring the accused before the law giving optimum punishment for those involved in hideous crimes like those of Kanchanpur.

Our party believes that the government too has realized that it has lost credibility due to failure in bringing criminals under law.

According to a press release, the party expressed the solidarity with the family of late Panta and prays for early recovery of those innocent demonstrators injured in the firing.

News Desk

BIMSTEC Is A Bridge Between South Asia And South-East Asia: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Aug 24, 2018
Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO
Aug 24, 2018
Nepal To Chop Over 2.4 Million Green Trees In Bara To Construct International Airport
Aug 23, 2018
Eight Injure In Police Firing In Kanchanpur
Aug 23, 2018
Trishuli III B Will Complete Within Three Years: Gautam
Aug 22, 2018

More on News

National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
BIMSTEC Is A Bridge Between South Asia And South-East Asia: Foreign Minister Gyawali By News Desk 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
1 Dies And 1 Injured In A Road Accident At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal To Chop Over 2.4 Million Green Trees In Bara To Construct International Airport By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
8 Asylum Seekers Including One Nepali Released From Federal Prison In Oregon By ASSOCIATED PRESS Aug 24, 2018
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Complete The Projects On Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
Scott Morrison To Be Australian PM As Malcolm Turnbull Ousted By Agencies Aug 24, 2018
Virat Kohli & James Anderson Top ICC Test Rankings By Agencies Aug 24, 2018
The Price of Power: The Political Economy of Electricity Trade and Hydropower in Eastern South Asia By Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Sagar Prasai Aug 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75