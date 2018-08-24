Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Complete The Projects On Time

Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Complete The Projects On Time

Aug. 24, 2018, 12:05 p.m.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation minister Barshaman Pun said that he would not allow selecting the project on the basis of pressure and influences. Addressing annual review meeting, minister Pun said that now on projects will be selected on the basis of priority of the country.

“I need progress of the projects. I do not tolerate the word like ifs and buts,” said minister Pun. He directed officials not to give work to those contractors who do not meet the schedule. Minister Pun urged concerned officials to change their mindset of working.

“Those contractors who do not meet deadline should be blacklisted,” said Minister Pun.

Joint secretary of the Ministry Dinesh Kumar Ghimire presented the overall scenario and progress of the projects.

39986953_270541887003266_3638840178870583296_n.jpg

,

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam
Aug 24, 2018
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal
Aug 24, 2018
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal
Aug 24, 2018
1 Dies And 1 Injured In A Road Accident At Kathmandu
Aug 24, 2018
4 Die And 34 Injured In 4 Different Road Accidents
Aug 23, 2018

More on Water and Energy

The Price of Power: The Political Economy of Electricity Trade and Hydropower in Eastern South Asia By Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Sagar Prasai 1 day, 6 hours ago
Trishuli III B Will Complete Within Three Years: Gautam By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
NEPAL-BANGLADESH Energy Trade By A Correspondent 5 days, 11 hours ago
Climate Change Reduces Power Generation By 20 Percent: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
BIMSTEC Is A Bridge Between South Asia And South-East Asia: Foreign Minister Gyawali By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident By News Desk Aug 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75