Virat Kohli & James Anderson Top ICC Test Rankings

Aug. 24, 2018, 9:28 a.m.

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings, while England's James Anderson remains the leading bowler.

Kohli's 97 and 103 helped India win the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs, to trail England 2-1 in the series.

The 29-year-old dropped to second after the Lord's Test, but has moved back above Australia's Steve Smith.

Anderson leads South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Ravindra Jadeja.

Test batsmen:

  1. Virat Kohli, India
  2. Steve Smith, Australia
  3. Kane Williamson, New Zealand
  4. David Warner, Australia
  5. Joe Root, England
  6. Cheteshwar Pujara, India
  7. Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka
  8. Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka
  9. Dean Elgar, South Africa
  10. Aiden Markram, South Africa

Test bowlers:

  1. James Anderson, England
  2. Kagiso Rabada, South Africa
  3. Ravindra Jadeja, India
  4. Vernon Philander, South Africa
  5. Pat Cummins, Australia
  6. Trent Boult, New Zealand
  7. Ravichandran Ashwin, India
  8. Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka
  9. Neil Wagner , New Zealand
  10. Josh Hazelwood, Australia

Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

