Virat Kohli & James Anderson Top ICC Test Rankings

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings, while England's James Anderson remains the leading bowler.

Kohli's 97 and 103 helped India win the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs, to trail England 2-1 in the series.

The 29-year-old dropped to second after the Lord's Test, but has moved back above Australia's Steve Smith.

Anderson leads South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Ravindra Jadeja.

Test batsmen:

Virat Kohli, India Steve Smith, Australia Kane Williamson, New Zealand David Warner, Australia Joe Root, England Cheteshwar Pujara, India Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka Dean Elgar, South Africa Aiden Markram, South Africa

Test bowlers:

James Anderson, England Kagiso Rabada, South Africa Ravindra Jadeja, India Vernon Philander, South Africa Pat Cummins, Australia Trent Boult, New Zealand Ravichandran Ashwin, India Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka Neil Wagner , New Zealand Josh Hazelwood, Australia

Courtesy: BBC