World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal

Shree Krishna Nepal Joint secretary International Cooperation and Coordination Ministry of Finance and World Bank’s country manager Faris H. Hadad-Zervos signed the agreement

Aug. 24, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Nepal government and the World Bank have signed financing agreement for 15 million dollar equivalent for (Approximately 1.64 billion rupees) towards strengthening public financial management.

According to a press release, Shree Krishna Nepal Joint secretary International Cooperation and Coordination Ministry of Finance and World Bank’s country manager Faris H. Hadad-Zervos signed the agreement in presence of senior government officials, World Bank’s officials and Development partners.

The Integrated Public Finance Management (PFM) Reform Project is financed through a the World Bank Administered Multi Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) in 2010. Currently, it is funded by DFID, European Union, Norway, Switzerland, USAID and Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

