Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala

Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala

Aug. 25, 2018, 4:18 p.m.

Gathered spontaneously, hundreds of people from different walks of life mostly young have protested against brutality and inefficiency of government handling the incidents of rape and brutal murder of 14 years old Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur district in Maitighar Mandala.

The demonstrators demanded the stern actions against those police officials who failed to uncover the real criminal instead of arresting a fake one. Demonstrators also demanded justice to Nirmala and urged government to provide safety to girl and women.

In the police firing on Friday, another 14 years girl was killed and several others injured.

According to Dessanchar.com, Kanchanpur police today arrested 18 years Babita Bum and her 14 years old of sister Roshani Bum for investigations on the rape and murder case. Local people have been demanding the arrest of these sisters since the murder and rape.

justice-for-nirmala-11.jpg

justice-for-nirmala-8.jpg

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, India To Sign Kathmandu-Raxual Rail Agreement
Aug 25, 2018
National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam
Aug 24, 2018
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal
Aug 24, 2018
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal
Aug 24, 2018
1 Dies And 1 Injured In A Road Accident At Kathmandu
Aug 24, 2018

More on News

Nepal To Sign Energy Cooperation Agreement With China By SPUTNIK 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
Bimstec Is Important For India: Indian Official By News Desk 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepal, India To Sign Kathmandu-Raxual Rail Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
BIMSTEC Is A Bridge Between South Asia And South-East Asia: Foreign Minister Gyawali By Pradeep Kumar Gyawali 1 day, 6 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Why BIMSTEC countries should now take a decisive step towards renewal energy? By Pramod Rijal Aug 25, 2018
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
1 Dies And 1 Injured In A Road Accident At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
8 Asylum Seekers Including One Nepali Released From Federal Prison In Oregon By ASSOCIATED PRESS Aug 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75