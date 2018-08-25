Nepal, India To Sign Kathmandu-Raxual Rail Agreement

Aug. 25, 2018, 9:09 a.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said that Nepal and India will sign Kathmandu- Raxaul India railway agreement during the visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Nepal to take part in the 4th BIMSTEC Summit.

Foreign minister Gyawali also said that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Prime Minister of India Modi will also hold bilateral meeting during the visit.

Minister Gyawali also said that Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurated Pilgrimage Guest House in Pashupati Temple which was constructed with the financial support from Indian government.

Addressing the press meet, minister Gyawali said that BIMSTEC will play a role of bridge between South Asia and South-east Asia. Nepal is organizing the summit on its own.

He said that BIMSTEC leaders will also signed agreement on common grid to share the electricity. “The summit will focus more on connectivity and some agreements will be signed towards this,”

