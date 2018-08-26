22 Rescued Safely, 4 Missing In Lal Bakiya River Boat Capsized

Police rescued 17 male and 5 female from a boat which was capsized in Bakaiya River in Kuliyaghat of Rautahat Municipality

Aug. 26, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Police rescued 17 male and 5 female from a boat which was capsized in Bakaiya River in Kuliyaghat of Rautahat Municipality. According to the police, they are searching the missing. Out 6 missing, police recovered two bodies of female in Jamuna River in India. The boat was heading from Banjaraghat to Tikuliyaghat.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to find the 18 persons who went missing after a boat overturned in Lal Bakaiya River in Gaur Municipality, Rautahat on Saturday, continue.

According to The Himalayan Times, the boat ferrying around 40 passengers including women and children capsized mid-way as strong water currents in the flooded river dealt it a heavy blow. 22 people swam for their lives immediately after the boat flipped and saved themselves while 4 are still missing.

Locals who had gone across the river to toil on fields and fetch grass got aboard the boat overlooking the rise in water levels following a flood in the river The Himalayan Times reports.

Photo courtesy: The Himalayan Times

News Desk

