4 Die in Road Accidents

Four people have died in four different road accidents in Rautahat, Banke and Siraha districts. Three of them died in motorcycle related accidents. Sidhant Chaudhary of Chandraur Municiapality-8 died when his motorbike overturned. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, the accident occurred due to over speed.

A pillion Gaurab Jha, 19, a resident of Nepalgunj Sub Municipalit-8 died in a road accident. Jha was seriously injured when an Indian number plate car hit the motorcycle he was travelling. Motorcycle rider Saurav Singh was admitted to Kohalpur Medical College. His condition is reportedly serious.

Driver and car is under police custody.

Similarly, Jibachh mahato, 55, a resident of Dhangadhimai Municipality died when a jeep hit bicycle in Golbajar Municipalitty-4. He died on the way to Neuro Hospital Biratnagar.