4 Die in Road Accidents

Four people died in four different road accidents in Rautahat, Banke and Siraha districts

Aug. 26, 2018, 6:31 p.m.

Four people have died in four different road accidents in Rautahat, Banke and Siraha districts. Three of them died in motorcycle related accidents. Sidhant Chaudhary of Chandraur Municiapality-8 died when his motorbike overturned. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, the accident occurred due to over speed.

A pillion Gaurab Jha, 19, a resident of Nepalgunj Sub Municipalit-8 died in a road accident. Jha was seriously injured when an Indian number plate car hit the motorcycle he was travelling. Motorcycle rider Saurav Singh was admitted to Kohalpur Medical College. His condition is reportedly serious.

Driver and car is under police custody.

Similarly, Jibachh mahato, 55, a resident of Dhangadhimai Municipality died when a jeep hit bicycle in Golbajar Municipalitty-4. He died on the way to Neuro Hospital Biratnagar.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits
Aug 26, 2018
Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising
Aug 26, 2018
Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture)
Aug 26, 2018
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal
Aug 26, 2018
Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala
Aug 25, 2018

More on News

22 Rescued Safely, 4 Missing In Lal Bakiya River Boat Capsized By News Desk 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
NC Leader Deuba Calls For The Protection Of Dignity, Respect And Security Of Women By News Desk 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal To Sign Energy Cooperation Agreement With China By SPUTNIK 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies Aug 26, 2018
Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
Senator John McCain, Ex-POW And Political Maverick, Dead At 81 By Reuters Aug 26, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Misfires On Juventus Home By Agencies Aug 26, 2018
Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
Bimstec Is Important For India: Indian Official By News Desk Aug 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75