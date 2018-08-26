Cristiano Ronaldo Misfires On Juventus Home

Cristiano Ronaldo Misfires On Juventus Home

Aug. 26, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an open goal but inadvertently provided an assist for Mario Mandzukic to score as titleholders Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive title, have six points from two games after a somewhat fortunate win, but Ronaldo is still waiting for his first goal since his move from Real Madrid.

Miralem Pjanic rifled Juventus ahead in the 30th minute with a shot from outside the area before the Turin side added a second in the 75th minute in untidy fashion.

Joao Cancelo's low cross from the right was partially intercepted by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha but he succeeded only in pushing the ball to Ronaldo.

The Portuguese turned the ball towards goal with his right foot but his left heel blocked the shot and the ball rebounded into the path of Croatia World Cup forward Mandzukic, who swept it home.

The closest Ronaldo came to breaking his duck was with a vicious dipping effort on the turn in the 71st minute, but it was brilliantly turned over the bar by the Albanian goalkeeper.

Juventus-2-0-Lazio-10.jpg

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, again preferred ahead of new signing Mattia Perin, made two key saves in the first half, turning Senad Lulic's shot around the post and then charging out of his goal to block a dangerous Marco Parolo break.

"Italian football is completely different to in Spain. Ronaldo understands that and he is settling in very well," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"There was a risk of us getting carried away by the enthusiasm created by Ronaldo's first home appearance," added the coach, who picked Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernardeschi ahead of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

"I have a very strong squad and have to evaluate everyone. We needed these characteristics in midfield today," he said. "There are times we are too frenetic and other moments when we go to sleep. We have to find a better balance."

Courtesy: Sony Espn

Agencies

Scott Morrison To Be Australian PM As Malcolm Turnbull Ousted
Aug 24, 2018
Virat Kohli & James Anderson Top ICC Test Rankings
Aug 24, 2018
Sleep Deprivation Can Make You More Lonely
Aug 23, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Move To Juventus Was ‘Destiny’
Aug 23, 2018
La Liga players 'Outraged' Over Deal To Play Match In The United States
Aug 23, 2018

More on Sports

Virat Kohli & James Anderson Top ICC Test Rankings By Agencies 2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Move To Juventus Was ‘Destiny’ By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
La Liga players 'Outraged' Over Deal To Play Match In The United States By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
England's Complacency And Poor Execution Brings India Roaring Back In Series By Agencies 4 days ago
Lionel Messi's Argentina Career In Doubt After Interim Coach Lionel Scaloni Omission By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Virat Kohli Creates Captaincy Record In England With 23rd Test Century By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Senator John McCain, Ex-POW And Political Maverick, Dead At 81 By Reuters Aug 26, 2018
Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 25, 2018
Nepal To Sign Energy Cooperation Agreement With China By SPUTNIK Aug 25, 2018
Bimstec Is Important For India: Indian Official By News Desk Aug 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75