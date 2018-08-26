NC Leader Deuba Calls For The Protection Of Dignity, Respect And Security Of Women

Leader of main opposition party Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba questioned Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli what kind of democracy you are practicing where people have to die demanding justice.

Addressing a House of Representatives regarding the Kanchanpur incident, former prime minister Deuba condemned the brutality of the government killing another innocent child who demanded justice reports Deshsanchar.

At a time when the government is protecting criminal, where people have to go to get justice? Asked former prime minister Deuba. He urged government to be serious. He also urged all to join hand to prevent incidents like raping and brutally murdering Nirmala Panta.

According to Deshsanchar, former prime minister Deuba appealed all to come together for the protection of dignity, respect and security of women.

Deuba also requested the government amending the clauses of Civil Code which is directed against the press freedom and freedom of medical practitioners.