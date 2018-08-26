Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority said that Solar Net Metering would help each of the interested household to generate revenue thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country. Addressing a interaction program, he added that Net metering is not just limited in papers but is the key priority of Government where he mentioned that each house is a powerhouse and each village is an energy village.

NEA MD Ghising said that the net metering billing system is under discussion and not yet approved by NEA Board but he inferred that net metering payment system will be done in terms of price and not unit at the end of the year.

Organized by Energy Development Council (EDC) Interaction program on “Solar Net Metering- Current State of Policy and Guideline, Basanta Kumar Nembang, Member of Parliament was the chief guest of the program. Nembang appreciated the interaction session and assured to help promote solar net metering. He added that he would also promote in policy and implementation of net metering.

Kushal Gurung, Head of Executive Committee of Energy Development Council (EDC) welcomed the attendees. Aashish Chalise, Executive Committee Member of EDC gave a presentation on Net Metering – Current State of Policy and Guideline and highlighted on the potential of rooftop net metering especially in Kathmandu Valley and the challenges and innovative financing Mechanisms. He stated that Kathmandu Valley has technically feasible 600MW solar rooftop energy.

Raju Maharjan, Senior Divisional Engineer, Ministry of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation and Ramji Bhandari, Director of Energy Efficiency and Loss Reduction Department, Nepal Electricity Authority were the panelists for the program.

Energy Development Council (EDC) is a national level body that holistically represents the interest of the entire energy sector of Nepal.