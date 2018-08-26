Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising

Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising

Aug. 26, 2018, 5:43 p.m.

Kulman Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority said that Solar Net Metering would help each of the interested household to generate revenue thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country. Addressing a interaction program, he added that Net metering is not just limited in papers but is the key priority of Government where he mentioned that each house is a powerhouse and each village is an energy village.

NEA MD Ghising said that the net metering billing system is under discussion and not yet approved by NEA Board but he inferred that net metering payment system will be done in terms of price and not unit at the end of the year.

Organized by Energy Development Council (EDC) Interaction program on “Solar Net Metering- Current State of Policy and Guideline, Basanta Kumar Nembang, Member of Parliament was the chief guest of the program. Nembang appreciated the interaction session and assured to help promote solar net metering. He added that he would also promote in policy and implementation of net metering.

Kushal Gurung, Head of Executive Committee of Energy Development Council (EDC) welcomed the attendees. Aashish Chalise, Executive Committee Member of EDC gave a presentation on Net Metering – Current State of Policy and Guideline and highlighted on the potential of rooftop net metering especially in Kathmandu Valley and the challenges and innovative financing Mechanisms. He stated that Kathmandu Valley has technically feasible 600MW solar rooftop energy.

Raju Maharjan, Senior Divisional Engineer, Ministry of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation and Ramji Bhandari, Director of Energy Efficiency and Loss Reduction Department, Nepal Electricity Authority were the panelists for the program.

Energy Development Council (EDC) is a national level body that holistically represents the interest of the entire energy sector of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits
Aug 26, 2018
4 Die in Road Accidents
Aug 26, 2018
Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture)
Aug 26, 2018
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal
Aug 26, 2018
Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala
Aug 25, 2018

More on Water and Energy

Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Complete The Projects On Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
The Price of Power: The Political Economy of Electricity Trade and Hydropower in Eastern South Asia By Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Sagar Prasai 3 days, 3 hours ago
Trishuli III B Will Complete Within Three Years: Gautam By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago
NEPAL-BANGLADESH Energy Trade By A Correspondent 1 week ago
Climate Change Reduces Power Generation By 20 Percent: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies Aug 26, 2018
22 Rescued Safely, 4 Missing In Lal Bakiya River Boat Capsized By News Desk Aug 26, 2018
Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
4 Die in Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
NC Leader Deuba Calls For The Protection Of Dignity, Respect And Security Of Women By News Desk Aug 26, 2018
Senator John McCain, Ex-POW And Political Maverick, Dead At 81 By Reuters Aug 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75