Police arrested 18 years old Sajan Bohara of Budhinanda Rural Municipality 10 on charges of rape of 14 years old girl in Tarakeshwor Municipality of Nepaltar. He reportedly raped the girl who has been working in a Newari Restaurant while on the way to Tiffin.

Similarly, police arrested 53 years old Dalbahadur BK on the charges of raping 12 years old girl. Police is further investigating both the crimes.