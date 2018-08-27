4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident

4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident

Aug. 27, 2018, 6:14 p.m.

Four people have died and four people severely injured in four different road accidents in Jhapa, Udayepur, Chitwan and Nuwakot districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Scorpio was heading in westward direction lost its control and overturned, injuring the jeep passengers. Scorpio accident took place at Shivsatachi Municipality-11 of the East-West Highway. The injured were taken to Birtamod-based B&C Hospital for the treatment where a man around 30 years old died during treatment.

Similarly, Maniram Thapa, 38, of Chayachetra Rural Municiapality-1 of Salyan died when a tipper overturned and fall down 100 meter. The accident occurred due to over speed.

Likewise, around 30 years old woman died when a bus knocked her down at Ramgar Bazar ofMuglin-Narayanghat highway. She died at Government Hospital of Bharatpur during treatment.

In another accident, Padam Balami, 45, a resident of Kakani Rural Municipality died on the spot when a garbage carrying tipper hit him. Further investing in under way.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits
Aug 26, 2018
4 Die in Road Accidents
Aug 26, 2018
Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising
Aug 26, 2018
Festival In Kumbheshwar ( In Picture)
Aug 26, 2018
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal
Aug 26, 2018

More on News

22 Rescued Safely, 4 Missing In Lal Bakiya River Boat Capsized By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
4 Die in Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
NC Leader Deuba Calls For The Protection Of Dignity, Respect And Security Of Women By News Desk 1 day, 8 hours ago
People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Demonstrators Demand Justice To Nirmala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Dozens Of Skeletons Found In Mannar By Anbarasan Ethirajan Aug 27, 2018
Real Maintain Perfect Start With Benzema’s Double By Reuters Aug 27, 2018
Two Killed At Video Game Tournament At Jacksonville By Agencies Aug 27, 2018
Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies Aug 26, 2018
Solar Net Meter Billing System Is Under Discussion: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2018
Senator John McCain, Ex-POW And Political Maverick, Dead At 81 By Reuters Aug 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75