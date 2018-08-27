4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident

Four people have died and four people severely injured in four different road accidents in Jhapa, Udayepur, Chitwan and Nuwakot districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Scorpio was heading in westward direction lost its control and overturned, injuring the jeep passengers. Scorpio accident took place at Shivsatachi Municipality-11 of the East-West Highway. The injured were taken to Birtamod-based B&C Hospital for the treatment where a man around 30 years old died during treatment.

Similarly, Maniram Thapa, 38, of Chayachetra Rural Municiapality-1 of Salyan died when a tipper overturned and fall down 100 meter. The accident occurred due to over speed.

Likewise, around 30 years old woman died when a bus knocked her down at Ramgar Bazar ofMuglin-Narayanghat highway. She died at Government Hospital of Bharatpur during treatment.

In another accident, Padam Balami, 45, a resident of Kakani Rural Municipality died on the spot when a garbage carrying tipper hit him. Further investing in under way.