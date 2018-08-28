Rayo Stadium Closed For Safety Reasons

Rayo Stadium Closed For Safety Reasons

Aug. 28, 2018, 9:08 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano’s Vallecas stadium will be closed until at least mid-October because of safety concerns regarding renovation work, it was agreed at a meeting between the community of Madrid, La Liga and the club on Monday.

The match between Rayo and Athletic Bilbao, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed and the games against Alaves and Espanyol are at risk too.

Options being discussed include reversing the fixtures so Rayo play away, or holding them behind closed doors.

“Today the community of Madrid told La Liga their decision not to hold any events with fans at the stadium from September 1 until the end of the works being done there,” La Liga said in a statement.

Fans complained after the stadium was in a dangerous state during the 4-1 defeat by Sevilla on the opening weekend, with debris, dust and poles left out.

Construction Company Fonsan requested an extension on the project which was granted by the community of Madrid which owns the stadium.

Reuters

