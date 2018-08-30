3 Persons Dies In Drowning At 3 Different Districts

Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Nuwakot, Makwanpur and Sarlahi district.

Manimaya Tamang, 15, of Rasuwa Uttargaya Rural Municipality-1was drowned in Trisuli River and found dead.

Similarly, Mohan Budathoki, 52, of Manahari Rural Municipality-7, Ramauli drowned at Rapti River while crossing the river and dead.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Gaurab Kumar Yadav, 10, son of Harilal Rai a resident of Barahathawa Municipalty-9 drowned at Pound near tohis home and died at Poly Clinic during treatment.