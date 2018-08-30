3 Persons Dies In Drowning At 3 Different Districts

3 Persons Dies In Drowning

Aug. 30, 2018, 3:13 p.m.

Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Nuwakot, Makwanpur and Sarlahi district.

Manimaya Tamang, 15, of Rasuwa Uttargaya Rural Municipality-1was drowned in Trisuli River and found dead.

Similarly, Mohan Budathoki, 52, of Manahari Rural Municipality-7, Ramauli drowned at Rapti River while crossing the river and dead.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Gaurab Kumar Yadav, 10, son of Harilal Rai a resident of Barahathawa Municipalty-9 drowned at Pound near tohis home and died at Poly Clinic during treatment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Teach For Nepal Honors Its Corporate Partners
Aug 29, 2018
19th Session of BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting Concluded
Aug 28, 2018
4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident
Aug 27, 2018
Two Girls Raped: Police Arrested Culprits
Aug 26, 2018
4 Die in Road Accidents
Aug 26, 2018

More on News

BIMSTEC Is One Of Nepal’s Foreign Policy Priorities: Foreign Minister Gyawali By News Desk 1 day, 5 hours ago
Teach For Nepal Honors Its Corporate Partners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
ICRC And Nepal Red cross To Celebrate International Disappearance Day By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepalese Enterprises Have Grown To Around 1,000 In UAE By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
19th Session of BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
4 People Die And 4 People Injured In 4 Different Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

The Newport Woman Who Can Sleep For Days By Agencies Aug 30, 2018
Myanmar Dam Breach Floods 85 Villages, Drives Thousands From Homes By Reuters Aug 30, 2018
The Life And Contribution Of Exiled Nepal PM Dev Shumsher By Sneha Bhura Aug 29, 2018
Nepal’s GDP Growth Is Estimated At 6.3: IMF By News Desk Aug 29, 2018
Teenagers Who Smoke And Drink Suffer Ill Effects By Age Of 17 By Agencies Aug 29, 2018
Trump Warns Google, Facebook And Twitter In Row Over Bias By Agencies Aug 29, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75