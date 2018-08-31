4th BIMSTEC Summit Concludes With Handing Over Chairman To Sri Lanka

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli the current chair of BIMSTEC handed over the chairmanship of the next BIMSTEC summit to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

In his closing speech, Prime Minister Oli said that collective wisdom, thought and vision on the goal of peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region is eloquently captured in the 4th BIMSTEC summit Declaration

PM Oli congratulated Sri Lanka for its assumption of the role as new host for BIMSTEC and extended thanks to the heads of states/governments of member countries for their participation and support in materialising the summit with success.

The fourth summit of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has come to a close.

The summit also issued an 18-point declaration paper which was signed today. Before closing the summit, foreign ministers of BIMSTEC member countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection, witnessed by their heads of state/government.