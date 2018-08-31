A Girl Ganged Raped By Four Men In Kanchanpur

As the rape and murder of 13 years old Nirmala Panta is yet to calm down, another girl was gang raped by four men in Kanchanpur district.

Aug. 31, 2018, 12:49 p.m.

According to head of Area Police Office Beldandi Surndra Bahadur Bam, the relatives of the girl registered complain against four youths.

The teenager was abducted when she stepped out late at night to relieve herself. One of man took her nearby Jabdiba Vilalge by motorcycle and turned to rape her.

All the accused are at large and police intensified search operation to nab the culprit reports Deshsanchar reporter Dinesh Thakulla.

