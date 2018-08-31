India To Support Construction of New Rail Line In Nepal

Aug. 31, 2018, 5:57 p.m.

Nepal and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey of the broad gauge rail line between Raxual (India) and Kathmandu (Nepal).

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli of Nepal and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi witnessed the MoU exchange ceremony.

On April 7, 2018, the two governments have issued a joint statement expanding rail linkages, agreeing to construct a new electrified rail line with financial support of India connecting border city of Raxaul and Nepal.

Konkan Railway Cooperation Ltd has been entrusted to conduct preliminary Engineering-cum-traffic survey of the new rail line in consultation with Nepal government.

