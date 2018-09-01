Health Ministers And Senior Officials From WHO South-East Asia Countries To Discuss Priority Health Issues

Health ministers and senior officials from the 11 Member countries are expected to participate in the Seventy-first Session of the Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia Region, the highest policy-making body of WHO in the Region.

Sept. 1, 2018, 9:01 a.m.

Intensifying action to eliminate malaria, addressing the increasing threat of dengue, to improving access to essential medicines, Member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region are meeting here from 3 to 7 September to discuss priority health issues in the Region, home to one-fourth of the world’s population.

Health ministers and senior officials from the 11 Member countries are expected to participate in the Seventy-first Session of the Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia Region, the highest policy making body of WHO in the Region.

WHO director General.jpg

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, and WHO Deputy Director General Ms Jane Elizabeth Ellison will be participating in the meeting, along with representatives of a number of partner organizations and civil society.

According to a press release issued by WHO, the meeting will deliberate on the existing and new opportunities for improving access to essential medicines, vaccines and medical products both within WHO South-East Asia Region and beyond, as one of the key initiatives towards universal health coverage.

With the Region prone to disasters and public health emergencies, WHO and Member countries will discuss strengthening of emergency medical teams, an important initiative to fortify response capacities.

To address the significant increase in dengue cases in recent years, health experts will discuss measures against all vector-borne diseases including chikungunya and zika.

Poonam WHO.jpg

WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh

Building on the momentum created in the Region in recent years to eliminate malaria, the Member countries will review key action points for further intensifying efforts to reduce its disease burden.

The progress being made by countries to reduce newborn, under-5 and maternal mortalities and the efforts to strengthen health workforce in the Region are among the other key issues to be discussed in the five-day meeting.

In addition, progress reports on promoting physical activity, intensifying routine immunization, improving civil registration and vital statistics and expanding the scope of the South-East Asia Regional Emergency Fund, would be made at the meeting.

The Regional Committee session is held annually and is hosted by one of the 11 Member countries in the Region or the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office. The session this year is being hosted by the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli And PM Modi Jointly Inaugurate Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmsala
Aug 31, 2018
India To Support Construction of New Rail Line In Nepal
Aug 31, 2018
British Ambassador Richard Morris Meets Families Of Disappeared People
Aug 31, 2018
3 Persons Dies In Drowning At 3 Different Districts
Aug 30, 2018
Teach For Nepal Honors Its Corporate Partners
Aug 29, 2018

More on Health

Teenagers Who Smoke And Drink Suffer Ill Effects By Age Of 17 By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
5 Tips To Avoid Eye Strain At Work By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO By News Desk 1 week ago
Sleep Deprivation Can Make You More Lonely By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Low-Carbohydrate Diets Could Shorten Life By Agencies 2 weeks ago
A Selfie Increases Snapchat Dysmorphia Alarmingly High By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Rahul Gandhi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Faith and Politics: BJP, Congress Fight War Of Words By News Desk Sep 01, 2018
PM Oli And PM Modi Jointly Inaugurate Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmsala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2018
India To Support Construction of New Rail Line In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2018
British Ambassador Richard Morris Meets Families Of Disappeared People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2018
The Summit Has Reinvigorated BIMSTEC Process By K.P. Sharma Oli Aug 31, 2018
“Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region” By News Desk Aug 31, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75