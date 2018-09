Nepal won the match against Malaysia on 8th Match of Asia Cup Qualifiers at Kuala Lumpur by 19 runs. Nepal first chooses to bat and scored 188 for 7. In reply, Malaysia scored 169 in third over.

Dipendra Singh Airee declared man of the match. Airee scored 54 runs and took one wicket.

After this victory, Nepal retains the hope to qualify for another round.