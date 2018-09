Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Kanchanpur, Rautahat and Nawalparasi district.

Sahil Deuba, 10, son of Bharat Deuba a resident of Bhimdaat Municipality-2 was drowned at Fish pound near to his house and died.

Similarly, Jahir Sekh, 35, of Rajpur Municipality-3 drowned and died.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Chadrika Prasad Rakbhar, 45, of Pratappur Rural Municipality drowned at Piparpati River and found dead.