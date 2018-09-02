6 People Die And 19 Injured

6 People Die And 19 Injured

Sept. 2, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Six people have died and nineteen people seriously injured in five different road accidents in Lalitpur, Dhading, Morang, Gulmi and Kanchanpur districts.

A scooter hit a 35 years old Sangita Thapa resident of Kusumti , Lalitpur Municipality-5 who was carrying her 5 month old daughter Payuja Thapa. Payuja got injured and taken to B And B hospital for the further treatment where she died. Scooter driver is under police custody.

Similarly, Khem Magar, 38, a resident of Siddhalake Rural Municipality-6, Dhading died at Regional Hospital of Dhading during his treatment. Bike get uncontrolled due to over speeding and overturned.

Likewise, Anil Neupane, 40, a resident of Ratuwamai Municipality-8 died at B n C Hospital, Birtamod Jhapa during the treatment when a van knocked him down. Four people of that van were injured and treatment in going on. In another accident occurred at same place, Udhav Mote, 55, resident of Terathum Laligurash Municipalty-2 died at Pathari Hospital during the treatment and other 3 people and motorcycle driver was seriously injured and taken to Pathati Hospiral and Diametric Hospital for the further treatment. Accident occurred when a car and a motorcycle collide with each other. Car driver is under police custody.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, a jeep overturned and falls down around 100 meter at Koilo River, injuring the jeep passengers. Maankumari Gharti, 75, of Gulmi Malika Rural Municipality-2 died while taking her to the hospital and eleven more people were seriously injured and taken to Tamghas Area for the treatment.

In another accident, motorcycle driver Haris Prasad Bhat, 30, of Kanchanpur Bhimdaat Municipality-18 died during his treatment at hospital, when a motorcycle and a hiace collided with each other.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sri Lankan President Concluded Nepal Visit
Sep 02, 2018
3 Persons Dies In Drowning In 3 Different Places
Sep 02, 2018
Prashansha KC Was Felicitated Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018
Sep 02, 2018
Thousands Of Devotees Throng At Patan Krishna Temple To Celebrate Krishna Janmasthami
Sep 02, 2018
Health Ministers And Senior Officials From WHO South-East Asia Countries To Discuss Priority Health Issues
Sep 01, 2018

More on News

Sri Lankan President Concluded Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
3 Persons Dies In Drowning In 3 Different Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Prashansha KC Was Felicitated Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Thousands Of Devotees Throng At Patan Krishna Temple To Celebrate Krishna Janmasthami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Modi Nepal visit: Both PMs had good meeting, says Foreign Secretary of India By News Desk 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
PM Oli And PM Modi Jointly Inaugurate Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharmsala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Wins The Match Against Singapore By 4 Wickets By News Desk Sep 02, 2018
Another Blank For Ronaldo But Win For Juventus By Reuters Sep 02, 2018
Chinese Firm Pulls Out of Nepal’s $1.2 billion Hydropower Project By News Desk Sep 02, 2018
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 19 Runs By News Desk Sep 01, 2018
Rahul Gandhi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Faith and Politics: BJP, Congress Fight War Of Words By News Desk Sep 01, 2018
Health Ministers And Senior Officials From WHO South-East Asia Countries To Discuss Priority Health Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75