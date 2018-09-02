6 People Die And 19 Injured

Six people have died and nineteen people seriously injured in five different road accidents in Lalitpur, Dhading, Morang, Gulmi and Kanchanpur districts.

A scooter hit a 35 years old Sangita Thapa resident of Kusumti , Lalitpur Municipality-5 who was carrying her 5 month old daughter Payuja Thapa. Payuja got injured and taken to B And B hospital for the further treatment where she died. Scooter driver is under police custody.

Similarly, Khem Magar, 38, a resident of Siddhalake Rural Municipality-6, Dhading died at Regional Hospital of Dhading during his treatment. Bike get uncontrolled due to over speeding and overturned.

Likewise, Anil Neupane, 40, a resident of Ratuwamai Municipality-8 died at B n C Hospital, Birtamod Jhapa during the treatment when a van knocked him down. Four people of that van were injured and treatment in going on. In another accident occurred at same place, Udhav Mote, 55, resident of Terathum Laligurash Municipalty-2 died at Pathari Hospital during the treatment and other 3 people and motorcycle driver was seriously injured and taken to Pathati Hospiral and Diametric Hospital for the further treatment. Accident occurred when a car and a motorcycle collide with each other. Car driver is under police custody.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, a jeep overturned and falls down around 100 meter at Koilo River, injuring the jeep passengers. Maankumari Gharti, 75, of Gulmi Malika Rural Municipality-2 died while taking her to the hospital and eleven more people were seriously injured and taken to Tamghas Area for the treatment.

In another accident, motorcycle driver Haris Prasad Bhat, 30, of Kanchanpur Bhimdaat Municipality-18 died during his treatment at hospital, when a motorcycle and a hiace collided with each other.