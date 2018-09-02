Sri Lankan President Concluded Nepal Visit

President Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena left for Sri Lanka this afternoon after completing visit of Nepal. He came here to take part in BIMSTEC meeting and official goodwill visit to Nepal.

At the invitation of Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal, Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is on an official goodwill visit to Nepal on 1-2 September 2018.

The President of Sri Lanka is accompanied by his Spouse Mrs. Jayanthi PushpaKumari, Vasanta Senanayake, State Minister of Foreign Affairs and other high level officials of the Government of Sri Lanka.

ThePresident of Sri Lanka had a bilateral meeting with Bidya Devi Bhandari on 1 September 2018. A wide range of issues pertaining to Nepal-Sri Lanka relations were discussed on the occasion. The two Presidents also expressed happiness on the successful conclusion of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu on 30-31 August 2018.

The two Presidents witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding between the Government of Nepal and the Government of Sri Lanka.The MoU between the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka was signed by the Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and. W.S. Parera, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal. The MoU on Cooperation for the Youth Development was signed by Mohan Krishna Sapkota, Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports of Nepal and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal.

The President of Nepal also hosted dinner in honour of the President of Sri Lanka and his delegation.

Earlier, prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli called on the President of Sri Lanka, during which views were expressed on further strengthening relations between the two countries on mutually beneficial spheres.

The President of Sri Lanka visited Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Umakanta Jha, Chief of Province 5, RabindraAdhikari, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, provincial ministers and officials of Lumbini Development Trust accorded a warm welcome to the Sri Lankan President and his delegation.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs President Sirisena offered prayers at the Mayadevi Temple and also inspected the Sri Lankan monastery built on the Lumbini premises.He also paid homage to Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu during his visit.

Photo courtesy: Setopati