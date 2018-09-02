Thousands Of Devotees Throng At Patan Krishna Temple To Celebrate Krishna Janmasthami

As Krishna Temple of Patan opens first time after earthquake of 2015, thousands devotees were queuing up to enter the historic Krishna Temple in Patan of Lalitpur from early in the morning.

Thousands of visitors thronged the Mangal Bazaar area of Patan (to mark Krishna Janmashtami. President Vidya Devei Bhandari will likely to visit Krishna Mandir and offer prayers.

Built by Malla King Siddhinarshing Malla, the Shikhar style temple is unique temples of Nepal on its kind. Krishna Janmashtami 2018, also called Janmashtami and Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2 and September 3. But most people are celebrating it on September 2, Sunday in Kathmandu. Since Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, his birthday is celebrated with great pomp and show across Nepal.

Lord Krishna was born in an era of chaos, when evil was everywhere? There was also threat to his life by his uncle King Kansa. After Krishna's birth in Mathura, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Nanda and Yashoda - his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is remembered and also enacted through stage plays on Janmashtami.

While Janmashtami is celebrated across Nepal and many parts of the world, it is considered the largest festival in the Braj region of north India - in Mathura - where he was born, and in Vrindavan where he is believed to have grown up. Temples are decorated and special programs are organized in Mathura and Vrindavan to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth.

The Dwapar-era god, also considered the eighth among 10 avatars of Lord Bishnu, Lord Krishna is believed to have born at the midnight of the eighth day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadra (Bhadra Krishna Ashtami).

Janmashtami celebrations in and around Kathmandu: the best places to visit

Are you ready to behold the best Janmashtami celebrations in and around Kathmandu? Janmashtami, the much celebrated festival to celebrate the incarnation of Lord Krishna, is one of the biggest events in Nepal. True, every street in Nepal remains abuzz with devotional fervor on this day of the year, but there are still places that throb with a certain energy when it comes to holding Janmashtami celebrations. So, if you wish to color your soul blue (that’s Krishna’s hue!), here are the best places you could zero on.

Janmashtami celebrations at Patan Krishna Mandir

ISKCON temples

The ISKCON temples in Budhanilkantha leave no stone unturned in celebrating Krishna Janmashtami to the hilt. The energy, grandeur and devotion of the people present on the scene on Janmashtami day are highly infectious. Another attractive part of the celebrations is the mahaprasada, which is offered to the deity; it includes 56 delicacies prepared minus garlic and onions. You have to be there to see!

People throughout the country on Sunday celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of lord Krishna, with religious fervor, enthusiasm and devotion.

Shyama Shyam Dham

A three-day religious fair has been organized at Shyama Shyama Dham in Thimi Municipality, Bhaktapur.

A special program including religious fair, prayers and worships, talks and cultural program is being held at the dham premises. In some places, people dressed as characters from Krishna’s folklore and sang bhajans to celebrate Janmashtami with religious fervor.