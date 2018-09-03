4 Persons Dies In Drowning

4 Persons Dies In Drowning

Sept. 3, 2018, 2:44 p.m.

Four people died in four separate drowning incidents in Nawalparasi, Gulmi, Sankhuwasava and Morang district.

Six years old Laxmi Kohar daughter of Sankhar Kohar a resident of Sarawol Rural Municipality-6 drowned and died on the way to Prithivi Chandra Hospital. While playing she fell down at pit and was seriously injured.

Similarly, Nayan Panthi, 5, son of Sita Panthi a resident of Gulmi Dhurkot Rural Municipality-7 drowned and found dead at Panaha River side.

Likewise, Aayush Rai, 10, son of Prem Khaling Rai a resident of Pachkhapan Municipality-2 was taken away while taking bath at Kusuwa River and found dead.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Ramesh Darji, 6, son of Shyam Darji resident of Kanepokhari Rural Municipality-5 was found dead around 500 meter far near to his house at Chisang River.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference
Sep 03, 2018
Global Competition Announced To Address Antimicrobial Resistance
Sep 03, 2018
Josh Talks Comes To Nepal With A Mission To Tell Stories That Inspires Action
Sep 03, 2018
2 People Die In 2 Different Road Accidents
Sep 03, 2018
SAARC Secretary General Sial Opens Agri Coperatives Business Forum
Sep 03, 2018

More on News

Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Josh Talks Comes To Nepal With A Mission To Tell Stories That Inspires Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
2 People Die In 2 Different Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Petrol Price Dearer In India Than Nepal By News Desk 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Sial Opens Agri Coperatives Business Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Audio Visual Training For Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago

The Latest

Global Competition Announced To Address Antimicrobial Resistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies Sep 03, 2018
Reuters Journalists Jailed In Myanmar Over Secrets Act By News Desk Sep 03, 2018
Nationwide Inter-school Cleanup & Poster Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
Pancheshwor: Under A Prolong Controversy By Nabraj Lama Sep 03, 2018
Barca Humiliate Huesca, Betis Edge Seville Derby By Reuters Sep 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75