4 Persons Dies In Drowning

Four people died in four separate drowning incidents in Nawalparasi, Gulmi, Sankhuwasava and Morang district.

Six years old Laxmi Kohar daughter of Sankhar Kohar a resident of Sarawol Rural Municipality-6 drowned and died on the way to Prithivi Chandra Hospital. While playing she fell down at pit and was seriously injured.

Similarly, Nayan Panthi, 5, son of Sita Panthi a resident of Gulmi Dhurkot Rural Municipality-7 drowned and found dead at Panaha River side.

Likewise, Aayush Rai, 10, son of Prem Khaling Rai a resident of Pachkhapan Municipality-2 was taken away while taking bath at Kusuwa River and found dead.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Ramesh Darji, 6, son of Shyam Darji resident of Kanepokhari Rural Municipality-5 was found dead around 500 meter far near to his house at Chisang River.