Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference

Sept. 3, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

Acting Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has inaugurated the 11 Asia Pacific Intelligence Chiefs Conferences (APICC) held at Hyatt Hotel. The Conference was jointly organized by Nepal Army and U.S. Indo-pacific Command Directorate of Intelligence.

This is for the first time Nepal held such kinds of international conference. Participated by 103 high level military officers including 83 from 23 friendly countries and 20 from Nepal Army, the conference will continue till August 6.According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, the kind of international conference will help to enhance the intelligence capability of Nepal Army.

