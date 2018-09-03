Audio Visual Training For Police

Spokesperson of Nepal Police Senior Superintend of Police Shailesh Thapa Chhetri said that audio visual program should be analytical, depth and public awareness.

Inaugurating the third batch of Audio Video Basic Training, SSP Thapa Chhetri said that this type of training should be taken as an opportunity to be more professional and result oriented. “This training will help to produce the program to support investigating on crime investigation and support to disseminate the correct message about Nepal Police.”

Organized by Nepal Police Training Academy, 11 Assistant Sub Inspector of Police and 11 police constables are taking part in the training.