Brazil's 200 Years Old National Museum Hit By Huge Fire

Sept. 3, 2018, 8:56 a.m.

A huge fire has broken out at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the building, which contains more than 20 million items in its collection.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in Sunday's fire.

The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, celebrated its 200-year anniversary earlier this year.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Brazil's President Michel Temer said in a tweet that it was a "sad day for all Brazilians", adding: "The value of our history cannot be measured by the damage to the building."

The museum houses thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries including Egyptian artefacts, according to its website.

Its natural history collection includes important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman - the oldest ever found in the Americas.

Employees had reportedly previously expressed concern about funding cuts and the dilapidated state of the building.

