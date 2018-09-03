Nationwide Inter-school Cleanup & Poster Competition

Nationwide Inter-school Cleanup & Poster Competition

Sept. 3, 2018, 11:08 a.m.

The Nationwide Inter-school Cleanup and Poster Competition has begun. The winning school will receive school resources to the value of NRs. 50,000.

Nationwide_Competition.jpg

“We request you to encourage all the schools in your network or district to register for the competition,” Sanju Banjara, Nationwide Clean up Coordinator Clean up Nepal.

Schools will compete by organizing a cleanup campaign in their school and creating a poster. The cleanup must occur in August and September. Schools must submit a cleanup report and a poster by 30 September 2018 | 14 Ashwin 2075.

