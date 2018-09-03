Petrol Price Dearer In India Than Nepal

Petrol Price Dearer In India Than Nepal

Sept. 3, 2018, 12:38 p.m.

After Announcement of price hike of petroleum price in India, the price of petrol and diesel in India reaches NRs 138.50 and NRs 121 respectively. However the price of petrol and diesel is NRs 111 and NRs 95 respectively.

The price of petrol rose to a new high of Rs 86.56 a litre (increase by Rs 0.58/litre) in Mumbai on Monday, September 3. The last all-time high witnessed by the metropolitan city was Rs 86.06 on September 01. In Delhi, the petrol price touched Rs 79.15 per litre — increase by Rs 0.31/litre.

Diesel, too, hit a new high of Rs 75.54/litre (up by Rs 0.44/litre) in Mumbai and Rs 71.15/litre (up by Rs 0.39/litre) in Delhi on September 3, ANI reported.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday blamed “external factors” for the rise in domestic prices of petrol and diesel, but said the increase is temporary.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave organized in Surat, Pradhan said the factors responsible for the drop in production of crude oil have caused a spike in fuel prices in India. “I would like to mention two points, and both these subjects are external. OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) had promised that it will raise production by one million barrels per day, which was not raised. “Apart from that, crises in countries like Venezuela and Iran are increasing. There is a pressure on oil prices due to a decrease in production. Secondly, global currencies have weakened against the US dollar,” he said.

Earlier the fuel prices were revised on 1st and 16th of every month, however starting from mid-June last year oil companies dumped the practice and instead the fuel prices are now being revised every morning and come in effect from 6 am.

The effect of rising crude oil prices in the global market has also contributed to the weakening of the Indian Rupee which sank to Rs 71 per US dollar days ago.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

Reuters Journalists Jailed In Myanmar Over Secrets Act
Sep 03, 2018
Nepal Wins The Match Against Singapore By 4 Wickets
Sep 02, 2018
Chinese Firm Pulls Out of Nepal’s $1.2 billion Hydropower Project
Sep 02, 2018
Modi Nepal visit: Both PMs had good meeting, says Foreign Secretary of India
Sep 02, 2018
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 19 Runs
Sep 01, 2018

More on News

Acting COAS General Thapa Inaugurated International Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
4 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Josh Talks Comes To Nepal With A Mission To Tell Stories That Inspires Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
2 People Die In 2 Different Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Sial Opens Agri Coperatives Business Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Audio Visual Training For Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago

The Latest

Global Competition Announced To Address Antimicrobial Resistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies Sep 03, 2018
Reuters Journalists Jailed In Myanmar Over Secrets Act By News Desk Sep 03, 2018
Nationwide Inter-school Cleanup & Poster Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2018
Pancheshwor: Under A Prolong Controversy By Nabraj Lama Sep 03, 2018
Barca Humiliate Huesca, Betis Edge Seville Derby By Reuters Sep 03, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75