Police arrested Ramsharan Humagai, 25, a resident of Dhulikhel Municipality-5 on a charge of rape.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Humagai,who is currently leaving at Banepa Municipalityu-5, chardobato brutally rape a 17 years old girl at his house. Humagai took a girl, who was working at his hotel to his room and raped her while offered a drop to her home.

According to Banepa police, they are taking further investigation following a report regarding the incident.