3 People Die In Drowning

Sept. 4, 2018, 2:13 p.m.

Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Udayapur, Sindhuli and Siraha district.

Rishi Kuwar, 2, son of Binod Kuwar a resident of Katari Municipality-2 was playing near to Tawa Pond where he drowned and died on the way to Katari Hospital.

Similarly, Devmaya Thakuri, 87, of Golanjor Rural Municipality-7 drowned and died at Sunkoishi River of Laukin.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Rahul Yadav, 6, a resident of Kalyanpur Municipality-9 drowned at nearby pond while bathing and died.

