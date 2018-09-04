6 Person Die And1 Injured In Road Accident

Six people have killed in six different road accidents in Kathmandu, Chitwan, Sunsari, Bardiya and Kavre districts. An unidentified man died during the treatment at Civil Service Hospital when a Motorcycle knocked him down. Motorcycle driver is under police custody.

Similarly, one man found dead and one lost at canal of Chitwan district. Due to the over speeding a scooter got out of control and fell down at canal. Likewise, Samjana Mijar, 6, a resident of Bharatpur Metropolitan City- 14 died on the way to Old Medical College, Bharatpur. Parwatipur Sunrise Boarding School bus hit her while the bus was going reverse at Bhawana Chowk. Both the bus and bus driver is in police custody.

In another accident, Dambar B.K., 82, a resident of Sunsari, Dharan Sub Metropolitan City-15 died at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences during the treatment when an unknown vehicle knocked him down at the middle of forest lies between Tinkune and Seuti. Dharan police are in search of vehicle and driver.

Likewise, Umesh Chaudhary, 21, a resident of Badhaiyataal Rural Municipality-6 was seriously injured and taken to Medical College for the further treatment and his wife Shanti Tharu, 16, died at the spot when a truck hit a cycle they were riding. Truck and truck driver is under police custody.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Santamaya Tamang, 67, a resident of Aanekot Pachkhal Municipality-2 died on the way to Dhulikhel Hospital. A bolero jeep knocked her down while she was walking.