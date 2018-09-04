Ambassador Aryal Presents Letters of Credence To King Of Jordan

The Ambassador was received in audience by the King following the submission of Credentials. During the audience, the Ambassador conveyed the best wishes from the Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Sept. 4, 2018, 1:44 p.m.

Jhabindra P. Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan presented his Letters of Credence to Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at Basman Palace amidst a grand ceremony on 02 September 2018.

carrier forum camp2.jpg

The King congratulated the Ambassador and assured full support and cooperation from the Government of Jordan in discharging his responsibilities in his capacity as Ambassador of Nepal to Jordan. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and senior officials of the royal court, among others, were also present during the audience.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on 03 September 2018, the Ambassador called on Samir Murad, Minister for Labour Affair of Jordan. During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized to strictly apply the agreed terms of the General Labour Agreement signed between the two countries so that it could provide solid parameters for employers and employees in the future. The Minister assured the Ambassador that it has been fully respected by all the concerned in Jordan. He also asked the Ambassador to convey his cordial invitation to his Nepali counterpart to visit Jordan at his convenience during the courtesy meeting.

carrier forum camp1.jpg

Preceding to the presentation of Credentials to the King, the Ambassador submitted his copies of Credentials to Zeid Al-Lozy, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on 01 September 2018. During the meeting with the Secretary General, bilateral matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation between Nepal and Jordan were discussed. While appreciating for the employment opportunities for the Nepalese in Jordan, the Ambassador said that Nepalese citizens have also been contributing to the economy of Jordan through their sincere and hard-work. It was acknowledged that with the conclusion of bilateral labour agreement between Nepal and Jordan last year has streamlined many issues of workers, employers and recruiters. Yousuf Haider Murad, Honourary Consul of Nepal in Amman was also with the Ambassador in the meeting.

The Ambassador also met the resident Ambassadors of some neighboring and friendly countries of Nepal as well as the members of the Nepalese community living in Jordan.

