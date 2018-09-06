Bangladesh To Import 9000 MW Electricity From Nepal

As Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister is in three days visit to Bangladesh, it public its plans to purchase 9000 MW Electricity from Nepal.

According to an Energy Ministry of Bangladesh, it will purchase 9000 MW power by 2040. Addressing Power and Energy Summit in Bangladesh, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Shekh Hashina disclosed that Bangladesh is preparing a plan to import electricity from Nepal and her government is working to materialize it. “Our efforts to import electricity from Nepal and Bhutan continue. Looking at this possibility, Bangladesh had already signed MoU with Nepal last month,” said Bangladesh’s prime minister. She said that Bangladesh, Bhutan and India will sign tripartite MoU.

According to a press release issued by Minister Pun’s secretariat, addressing the program Energy Minister Pun called foreign investors to invest in Nepal as there is no problem for the market.

Energy minister Pun said that Nepal has a plan to generate 15000 MW of power in ten years and our plan is to export electricity of energy to Bangladesh.