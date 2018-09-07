Fecal Management Needs To Address

Organized by Society for Public Health Engineers Nepal, Department of Water Supply and Sewerage and Third Small Town Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project, one day workshop on Fecal Sludge Management Institutional and Regulatory Framework at National Level concluded with a resolution that local level should be given all the responsibility to management of human fecal and sewerage issue.

Inaugurated by Minister of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Director General of DWSS Tej Raj Bhatta said that the government is preparing a plan for faecal management on the context of post Open Defection Free movement. “As Constitution of Nepal Guarantee water and sanitation as a fundamental rights of citizens and Nepal is also a signatory of SDGs under which Nepal has to provide safe drinking water to all and hundred sanitation coverage by 2030,” said Bhatta. “Ministry and department are working sincerely jointly with provincial and local levels,” said Bhatta. The government has already drafted an integrated act and sent it to Law Ministry. The act will solve most of the current problems.

Addressing the program, Minister Basnet said that the government will empower local levels and provincial level to address the issues of sanitation and drinking water. He said that clean environment is prerequisite for the development.

Former minister Ganesh Shah said that the government must provide clean environment and safe drinking water to its entire citizen so that the country can move to prosperity.

Mayor of Dhulikhel Municipality and chairperson of Municipal Associate Nepal MUAN Ashok Byanju demanded a to integrate all the water supply and sanitation offices under local municipality.

Founding board member of Asia Water Council and Board Trustee IGES-Japan said that pure and sanitation is key to see development indicator.

From the chair Ramdeep Sha, chairperson of SOPHEN thanked all stake holder for taking part in the program.