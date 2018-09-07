Pancheswoa Development Authority To Decide On Revised DPR

The approval of the two stakeholder countries will pave the way for the works to start on the long-awaited project which is expected to fulfill power and irrigation requirements for both countries.

Sept. 7, 2018, 8:45 a.m.

A revised second detailed project report for the multi-purpose Pancheshwar dam project has finally been sent to the development authority, which will soon be forwarded to the Indian and Nepalese governments for clearance.

“A fresh, updated version of the second DPR, prepared by WAPCOS, was sent last month to Pancheshwar development authority (PDA) which will now forward it to the Indian and Nepalese governments for approval, "a WAPCOS official at Pancheshwar site said Tuesday.

India and Nepal are the two stakeholders in the ambitious project and WAPCOS is the Indian company entrusted with the task of preparing the DPR.

The fresh DPR is the revised version of the second report sent to the PDA in June, 2017, about which both countries had some reservations.

PDA, which has representatives from both India and Nepal governments, is responsible for the construction of the project.

"The second DPR prepared by the company, last year had to be updated as some objections were raised by both governments on rehabilitation package and design points,” said Kulbhusan Thakur, an engineer working with WAPCOS at Pancheswar site in Champawat district of Uttarkhand.

Currently, tunnels meant for geological studies are being dug at the dam site, Thakur said.

“We have to dig a 650-metre tunnel at Pancheshwar and 170 meter for the tunnel at Rupaligar,” the WAPCOS engineer said.

"During my recent review of the project, WAPCOS engineers said the fresh DPR has been prepared which contains clarifications on points raised by the Nepal government,” said Champawat District Magistrate S N Pandey, who reviewed the project last week.

The multi-purpose project, as part of which a 315-metre high dam is proposed to be built in Mahakali river bordering India and Nepal, is a bi-national hydropower generation and irrigation project from which both countries are likely to benefit.

Mooted in the year 1967, the project has progressed slowly with its first DPR being prepared in 1995. However, the project was prioritized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Nepal in 2014 after which the second DPR was prepared last year which has now been revised and sent to the PDA.

"We are waiting for the DPR to be approved by both governments. Only after that, project works will start,” the WAPCOS engineer said.

Courtesy: Indiatoday

News Desk

