Think And Grow Workshop Concluded

The “Think and Grow Workshop” by Celia Gates Concluded.

Sept. 8, 2018, 8:42 p.m.

The “Think and Grow Workshop” by Celia Gates Concluded. Gates is an innovator, an author and an entrepreneur. Founder of the Global Brainstorm and creator of the Weather Forecast mind tool, she’s a strategic innovation consultant to individuals and organizations.

Organized by Nepal Entrepreneurs’ Hub, the event was held at Malla Hotel, Lainchaur. The event was organized in collaboration with IAA Nepal Chapter, with media partner as The Himalayan Times, silver partner as King’s College, beverage partner as Coca-Cola (Bottlers Nepal Limited) and, internet partner as Vianet.

With over a hundred enthusiastic participants, the event had three sessions conducted by Gates. The first session focused on the introduction to principles of fresh thinking & innovative, sustainable business, second on advanced thinking exercises and, third on purpose parachutes, sustainable business planning and market centric innovation. There was also a Q&A session with Suman Shakya and MadanLamsal, and the audience members.

The event proved to be successful in its objective of upgrading the participants’ thinking and advancing their ideas.

