General Thapa Takes Oath And Assumes COAS Of Nepal Army

Sept. 9, 2018, 3:01 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa assumed command of the Nepali Army from today. President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred insignia on newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa amid a special function organized at Sheetal Niwas on Sunday.

After taking the oath of office, General Thapa assumed office as the 43rd CoAS

General Thapa, who was appointed as the acting chief of army one month ago following incumbent CoAS Rajendra Chhetri went on leave before retirement. General Thapa will lead over 96,000-strong army, the biggest security force of the country, for three years.

nepal-army_chief_president-14.jpg

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokharel, Ministers, chiefs of constitutional bodies, high level government officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

The Cabinet on August 9 had recommended Thapa to the post.

nepal-army_chief_president-12.jpg

purnachandra-tahapa_president.jpg

News Desk

