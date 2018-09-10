Five Die In Road Accidents

Ayush Rohi, an Indian citizen, died when a truck him in Budhanilkantha Municipality of Kathmandu. Similarly, Motor cycle driver Deepak Shrestha, 35, of Thakre Rural Municpality died in Dharke. His motorbike collided with a tanker coming from opposite directions.

Five people died in three different accidents occurred in Dhading, Saptari and Chitwan. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, one each died in Kathmandu, Dhading and Chitwan and two in Saptari.

Similarly, Arpan Tamang, 34, of resident of Mechi Municipality of Jhapa and pillion Alkesh Thapa, 35 died in a motorcycle accident. A truck hit their motorcycle at Saptari. Thapa died on the way to hospital. Driver is under police custody.

According to a Nepal Police News Bulletin, Parbati Neupane, 65, a resident of died in a road accident. Neupane was hit by a motorbike in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 at Pulsar road.