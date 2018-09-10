Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal

Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal

Sept. 10, 2018, 3:37 p.m.

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, handed over rice provided under Japan’s Food Aid (KR) to Nepal in Japanese Fiscal Year 2016 to the Government of Nepal at a function held today at the Nepal Food Corporation.

Chandra Kumar Ghimire, Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Supplies; Yogendra Gauchan, General Manager, Nepal Food Corporation, and other senior government officials were present at the event.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan, the Government of Japan has extended a grant assistance of ¥350 million, equivalent to Rs. 321 million to the Government of Nepal to procure rice in Japan’s Fiscal Year 2016. A total 5,174 metric tons (MT) of rice was procured under Food Aid 2016.

20180910_2.jpeg

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ambassador Saigo said that, he believed the rice handed over to the Government of Nepal would help Nepal manage the food deficit and that the proceeds from the sales of rice deposited in a counterpart fund would be used to support economic and social development in Nepal.

Ambassador Saigo added that he believed that such support would also contribute towards strengthening the existing friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BRI Can Promote Economic Activities And Trade In Himalayan Belt: Speaker Mahara
Sep 10, 2018
Sino-Nepalese Trade Plan Will improve Economic Connectivity: Chinese Media
Sep 10, 2018
Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal
Sep 10, 2018
Police Arrests A Person Charge Of Raping Two Girls In Captive
Sep 10, 2018
Nepal-China Joint Energy Mechanism Meeting Fix For September 27
Sep 10, 2018

More on News

Nepal Refuges To Participate Military Drill In India After Sighing Pact With China: Indian Media By News Desk 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
BRI Can Promote Economic Activities And Trade In Himalayan Belt: Speaker Mahara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
Police Arrests A Person Charge Of Raping Two Girls In Captive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 41 minutes ago
Parliamentary Hearing Committee Endorses Om Prakash Mishra As Next Chief Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Returns From Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Special Puja In Pashupatinath Next By News Desk 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
Five Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 11 minutes ago

The Latest

India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh By News Desk Sep 10, 2018
Sino-Nepalese Trade Plan Will improve Economic Connectivity: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Nepal-China Joint Energy Mechanism Meeting Fix For September 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Nepal Gets Access To All Chinese Ports By Yubaraj Ghimire Sep 10, 2018
Nepal Does Not Have Pro-China And Anti-Indian Forces Any More:  Prachanda By News Desk Sep 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75