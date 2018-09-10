Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal

Masamichi Saigo, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, handed over rice provided under Japan’s Food Aid (KR) to Nepal in Japanese Fiscal Year 2016 to the Government of Nepal at a function held today at the Nepal Food Corporation.

Chandra Kumar Ghimire, Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Supplies; Yogendra Gauchan, General Manager, Nepal Food Corporation, and other senior government officials were present at the event.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan, the Government of Japan has extended a grant assistance of ¥350 million, equivalent to Rs. 321 million to the Government of Nepal to procure rice in Japan’s Fiscal Year 2016. A total 5,174 metric tons (MT) of rice was procured under Food Aid 2016.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ambassador Saigo said that, he believed the rice handed over to the Government of Nepal would help Nepal manage the food deficit and that the proceeds from the sales of rice deposited in a counterpart fund would be used to support economic and social development in Nepal.

Ambassador Saigo added that he believed that such support would also contribute towards strengthening the existing friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal.